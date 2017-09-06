1000 Consumers Energy Customers in Traverse City Area to Lose Power on Friday for Infrastructure Improvements

Consumers Energy customers in Traverse City will lose service for approximately one hour later this week.

Starting at midnight Friday morning Consumers will shut off power to approximately 1000 customers south of Traverse City.

This interruption is to allow Consumers to make improvements to their infrastructure.

The general area of affected customers are in Garfield and Blair townships.

Also included will be parts of Chums Corners, including the intersection of US-31 and M-37.

During the outage drivers should treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Typically Consumers would notify customers in advance by postcard of a scheduled outage – but the emergency nature of this work didn’t give Consumers enough time to notify the affected customers.