Bicyclist Killed After Being Hit by Two Vehicles

A bicyclist is dead after being hit by two vehicles in Grand Traverse County.

The accident happened on Silver Pines Road Tuesday night at approximately 7:30pm.

The sheriff’s office says the bicyclist was westbound on Silver Pines when they were hit from behind by two vehicles traveling in the same direction.

The bicyclist, 54-year-old David Williamson of Traverse City, was taken to Munson where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies say that lighting and weather conditions may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

Both drivers stopped and remained on scene and are said to be cooperating with the investigation.

The accident is still under investigation.