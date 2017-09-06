Lake County Sheriff Investigating Battery Thefts

Police in Lake County are investigating the theft of multiple batteries over the past several weeks.

The thefts all happened in the Wilderness Lake/12th Street area of Webber Township.

The Lake County Sheriff says all the thefts were from unattended travel trailers.

The sheriff’s office says they’ve also received reports of similar thefts happening in the Nugent Lake area.

There is no vehicle or suspect description at this time.

The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone who sees suspicious activity to report it immediately by calling central dispatch.