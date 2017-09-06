Sheriff’s Office Investigates Vandalism at Grand Traverse Commons

Police in Grand Traverse County are looking for the public’s help to locate the people who vandalized buildings at the Grand Traverse Commons.

According to the Sheriff’s Office the graffiti seen in these photos was spray painted on several buildings on the GT Commons property.

They were done sometime between last Friday and Monday morning.

The phrase “barb bush” was also spray painted onto one of the buildings at the Historic Barns Park.

Anyone with information about the vandalism or who can help find the people responsible is asked to call the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office at 231.922.4770 ext 5964.