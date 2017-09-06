Deputies Arrest Man Accused of Breaking into Wexford County Home

A man is in custody after a home invasion in Wexford County.

At around 2:10 Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to the report of a possible assault home on Freeman Rd. in Wexfod County’s Springville township.

A caller reported seeing a man chasing her neighbors from their home while they were screaming for someone to call 911.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they found the man identified by caller.

After an investigation, they determined that the man went to the home and knocked on the door.

Four children were home at the time, but didn’t answer the door.

When they didn’t come to the door, the man went inside of the home through the unlocked door.

The man showed some sort of badge to the children and took one of their phones.

Two of the children left the home, and the others were able to force the man outside.

No one was injured in the incident, and the man is believed to be an acquaintance to the children’s family.

Deputies arrested the 54 year-old man on a home invasion charge and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation and will be reviewed by the county prosecutor.