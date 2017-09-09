Deputies Arrest Drunk Driver After Finding Vehicle in River

A driver was arrested for alleged drunk driving after a vehicle was found in the Crystal River over the weekend.

Leelanau County Deputies were called to W Crystal View Road near M-22 in Glen Arbor shortly before 8:30 Sunday night for the report of a vehicle that had driven into the river.

National Park Rangers responded with the deputies and on arrival they found an older white Ford Bronco partially submerged in the Crystal River.

Deputies identified the driver as a 51-year-old man from Empire.

Deputies say the driver intentionally drove into the river where he became stuck.

While speaking with the driver, deputies say they could smell alcohol and he was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

He was lodged in the Leelanau County Jail and is also facing several tickets from the National Park Service.