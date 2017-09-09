Drunk Man Arrested After Chase, Threatening Officers in Emmet County

An intoxicated teen is behind bars after threatening officers with a knife in Emmet County.

According to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a possible intoxicated driver at the Ellsworth Party Store on Pickerel Lake Road in Springvale Township.

When deputies arrived on scene, the teen had already left, according to witnesses, and the driver, was intoxicated and possibly armed with a firearm.

The vehicle and driver were located at around 2:40 that afternoon on Seldon Road, stopped in the middle of the roadway.

The driver took off and was pursued by Deputies.

The driver finally pulled into a private driveway on Ellsworth Road and struck a tree.

Deputies approached the vehicle, but the driver got out and started approaching the Officers with a knife, saying he was going to kill them.

The driver was told to drop the knife, but refused, and had to be tased.

He was taken into custody, and has been identified as 18 year-old Cameron Moore of Brutus.

Moore was taken to McLaren Hospital for medical clearance, and later transferred to the Emmet County Jail and lodged on several charges, including Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less than Murder, Fleeing and Eluding 3rd Degree, Resisting and Obstructing, Concealed Weapon Violation, Felonious Assault, and Operating While Intoxicated.