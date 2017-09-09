Coast Guard Reminds Boaters to Know Local Layout After Boat Crashes into Manistee Jetty

While the season is winding down, the Coast Guard would like to remind boaters to know the layout of local waters after they were called to a boat crash over the weekend.

On Sunday a boat crew from the Coast Guard Station in Manistee was called to a report of a boat collision near the south Manistee Jetty.

Once on scene crews discovered that the boat had crashed into the Jetty and sank.

All people on board the vessel were located and safe, but the Coast Guard would like the remind all mariners to be familiar with the layout of the local piers and Aids to Navigation before getting underway.

Crashes with fixed structures such as piers or jetties can often result in serious injury or death, as well as catastrophic damage to the vessel involved.