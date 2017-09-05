Two Men Pulled from Lake Michigan After Boat Sinks Near Beaver Island

One man is said to be in the ICU after crews rescued two men from the water near Beaver Island.

On Sunday crews were called to the report of an overturned boat that had sank and people in the water on the east side of Beaver Island.

The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office, along with Beaver Island EMS/Fire were called by the Coast Guard to assist with the search and rescue.

Six boats, plus a Coast Guard patrol boat and a helicopter searched the area near Martin’s Bluff for the victims.

They were found approximately a half mile from shore.

The two men, 69-year-old Alan Vicstein and 66-year-old Keith Brothers – both from Beaver Island – were pulled from the water and taken by the Coast Guard to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey.

Vicstein was said to be in the ICU in a stable condition with hypothermia.

The two men had huddled together to stay warm and the sheriff’s office says this helped Vicstein survive.