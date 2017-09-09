Woman Seriously Injured After Car Rolls, Catches Fire

Police in Cheboygan County are investigating a crash where one woman was seriously injured.

The accident happened on North 33 at the intersection of Hennings Road Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the one vehicle rollover accident shortly after 10:30.

On scene deputies found a Ford Expedition that had left the roadway, rolled, and caught fire.

The sheriff’s office says that the driver, 29-year-old Ronni Lynn Arrendondo from Onaway had been speeding when she lost control of the vehicle.

That’s when the SUV then left the road way and rolled, ejecting Arrendondo from the vehicle.

She was taken to McLaren with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol and speed are considered factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.