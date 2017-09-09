Deputies Arrest Man Accused of Hitting Motorcyclist in Antrim County

Police arrested the man accused of hitting a motorcyclist and then driving away in Antrim County.

That hit and run crash happened on August 25th on M-88 near the intersection of Johnson Road.

The Antrim County Sheriff says 34 year-old Aaron Kinnie was east bound on M-88 when he was hit by a pickup truck.

The pickup didn’t stop at the stop sign and continued south on Johnson Rd.

Kinnie was transported by ambulance to Munson Hospital for life-threatening injuries to the head.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

At the time the sheriff’s office said they had a suspect – and now they say they have arrested and and charged him.

The suspected driver is 42-year-old Robert Kleeman of Mancelona.

He has been charged with operating while intoxicated causing injury. If convicted he could face up to five years in prison.

Kleeman remains lodged in the Antrim County Jail.