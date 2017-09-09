Police Ask for Public’s Help Locating Breaking and Entering Suspect

Police need your help to locate a man accused of breaking into a Leelanau County Business.

On Tuesday deputies were called to the Cherry Bend Animal Hospital for the report of a breaking and entering.

Employees at the hospital had come to work Tuesday morning and found a man in the boarding building behind the pet hospital.

He was said to still be there when they called police.

But before deputies arrived he allegedly fled on a bicycle.

One of the employees said they recognized the man as Joseph Pesses, a 35-year-old man who is thought to be homeless.

He is thought to be in the Greilickville area.

This photo was taken when the suspect was allegedly fleeing from the pet hospital.

Anyone with information about Pesses’ location is asked to call the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office.