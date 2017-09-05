Two Killed in Leelanau County Crash

Two men are dead following a crash in Leelanau County.

At around 12:16 Monday afternoon, deputies rescue crews responded to a three vehicle crash on South West-Bay Shore Drive north of East Cherrybend Road.

When crews arrived on scene, they found that two severely damaged vehicles and a large utility truck were involved in the crash.

An investigation showed that a 2012 blue Kia was southbound on South West-Bay Shore Drive being followed by the utility truck.

A 2007 tan Hyundai was northbound and crossed the center line, entering the southbound lane.

The driver of the Kia tried to move right to avoid a crash but the two cars hit head on.

After the initial impact, the Hyundai was also hit by the utility truck, which could not avoid it.

The driver of the Hyundai, 26 year-old Dominic Holly, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 2012 Kia, 85 year-old Roy Vomastek, was taken to Munson Hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the utility vehicle was uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.