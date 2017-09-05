Deputies Investigating Reports of of Gunshots After Fight at Bar

An altercation at a bar led to a gun being fired outside of a man’s home in Leelanau County.

Just after 2 o’clock Saturday morning, Leelanau County deputies responded to a home in the Village of Maple City, on the report of a gun being fired.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the homeowner and found several shotgun shells near the home as well as a neighboring house and a vehicle that has been hit.

The homeowner told deputies he had been at Kerby’s Bar and Grill earlier and was involved in an altercation with three other men.

During the altercation, the man admitted to pushing one of the other men, but said he left the bar and went home.

A short time later, the man heard the sound of gunshots outside of his home and went outside to see a vehicle leaving with at least one of the men involved in the earlier altercation. The victim also saw the shot gun shells on the ground.

The man that fired the gun has been identified as a 26 year-old from Maple City.

The gun has been recovered and a report has been sent to the Leelanau County Prosecutor for review.