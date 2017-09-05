Child Stabs Man Assaulting Mother

A child attempted to protect his mother by stabbing a man who was allegedly assaulting her.

The incident happened at approximately midnight Sunday night.

That’s when the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office was called to the report of a domestic assault on Sugar Island.

During the alleged assault, the suspect fired several rounds into the floor of the home.

Fearing for his mother’s life, a 12-year-old stabbed the suspect in the back four times.

The mother and child ran out the back door of the home during the fight in an attempt to escape.

The suspect followed and fired several more rounds in their direction as they ran away.

The mother and her son were found by responding deputies.

The suspect was taken into custody after officers attempted to talk him down for several hours.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of the stab wounds and remains in police custody.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and a report will be sent to the prosecutor’s office for review at it’s completion.