Intoxicated Man Leads Police on Chase in Mason County

A man was arrested after leading police on a chase and assaulting an officer in Mason County.

At 12:15 Wednesday morning, deputies were dispatched to a reported reckless driver in

the area of US-31 and Decker Rd.

The caller was a concerned motorist who was behind the driver.

A deputy spotted the vehicle, a 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup, in the area of US-10 and Gordon Road and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver reportedly threw a beer can out the window and took off westbound on US-10 at speeds up to 90 MPH.

As the driver continued, deputies say the man intentionally drove into the side of a Mason County Sheriff patrol car and ended up in a ditch.

The driver locked the doors and refused to exit the vehicle, accelerating in effort to get out of the ditch.

Deputies had to force their way into the vehicle while the driver continued to race

the engine to get out of the ditch.

The driver was identified as a 59 year-old Muskegon man and was arrested and charged with Operating a vehicle while intoxicated third offense, Fleeing and Eluding Police, 2

Counts of Resisting and Opposing, Driving on a suspended license second offense, and Felony Assault on an Officer with a Motor Vehicle.

He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.