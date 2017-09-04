Michigan State Police Asks Parents, Motorists to Keep Kids’ Safety In Mind as School Begins

As school starts up, Police across our area want to remind parents to talk to their children about bus safety and remind motorists to share the road.

The Michigan State Police says Parents should talk to their children about the School Bus Danger Zones that extend 10 feet from the bus in all directions.

When leaving the bus, children should walk 10 feet away from the bus before turning.

Children crossing in front of the bus should move forward away from the bus until they can make eye contact with the driver.

They should never cross in front of the bus without the driver’s permission.

Additional safety tips for parents to share with their children include having a safe place to wait for the bus, away from traffic and the street, walking to the bus stop with a buddy, minding all traffic signals and/or the crossing guard, never talking to or leaving with strangers.

Motorists are also being reminded to pay attention to school bus lights and observe the school bus stop law.

When approaching a school bus with its lights activated, motorists should always: Prepare to stop when a slowing bus has its overhead yellow lights flashing, Come to a complete stop at least 20 feet away from the bus when its overhead red lights are flashing, Do not continue until the bus does and/or you are signaled to do so by the bus driver and proceed with caution when the hazard warning lights, located near the headlights, are flashing.