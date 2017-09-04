25,000 People Participate in 59th Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk

The Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk brought people from around the world to Northern Michigan again this year.

The Bridge Authority says around 25,000 people walked the bridge, including Governor Rick Snyder.

The walk has been going on for 59 years, and started just one year after the bridge opened.

This year was different, though. The bridge was closed to vehicle traffic for five hours.

This made for some headaches for those who traditionally would have been driven across the bridge by personal vehicles.

Only buses allowed by the bridge authority could take walkers across.

According to those at the bridge, some estimates say thousands weren’t able to walk the bridge due to the long wait period for buses and cut off time of 10AM.

But those who did walk the bridge say the experience was enjoyable.

The Bridge walk will, as always, continue next year.