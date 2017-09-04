Person of the Week – Tyler Dunlop

This week’s Person Of The Week is a young man that has made a career for himself through hard work and persistence.

Tyler Dunlop is a recent graduate of Cooley High School and participated in the Wexford-Missukees Career Tech Centers Digital Media production program. His voice may sound familiar as he is known on the radio as “biscuit” on 1079cdy.

A traditional high school education wasn’t for Dunlop but he found success in alternative setting. Through persistence and hard work he was able to make an impression local radio station owners.

Dunlop sees himself as a success story of the alternative high school

For setting an example to his peers and for his hard work, Tyler Dunlop is this weeks person of the week.

If you know of someone who’s working hard in their own community, creating something new in the area, or just affecting northern Michigan in their own special way and you’d like to nominate them — send an email to news@minews26.com.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate for the person of the week, why you think they should receive that title, and how we can reach them — Each week, we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week.”