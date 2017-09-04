Wexford-Missaukee ISD & MI News 26 Expand Sports Production Partnership

Six local schools will be visited by TV production vans during their football games this year, thanks to the expansion of a partnership between the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District and MI News 26.

MI News 26 began producing full-game coverage of local high school sports in 2015, and has partnered with students from the WMISD Career Technical Center’s Digital Media Production program to make that coverage possible.

Through the partnership, students run the cameras, instant replay, and graphics for local sports games, while a professional director supervises the students and picks which cameras go to air.

This year, we have expanded our partnership, adding a second broadcast van into the mix. Not only does the addition allow two games to be filmed simultaneously every Friday, it allows students from more schools to gain hands-on experience, as vans will now travel to schools in Pine River, Mesick, Manton, and Lake City, as well as McBain and Cadillac. In the past, our crews only visited the latter two cities.

CTE Director David Cox says “the fact that the experience is coming from filming/broadcasting local district sporting events is super cool and the experiences the students will gain is invaluable and only the tip of the iceberg as it relates to future collaborations and endeavors.”

In addition to being broadcast here on MI News 26, games replay all week on Cadillac’s educational access channel – CCTV, which is operated in part by the WMISD.

For a complete schedule of local high school football games being broadcast, you can visit minews26.com and click on “Sports.”