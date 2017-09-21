Police Looking For Man Behind Alleged Assault at Lake City Gas Station

Police in Missaukee County are looking for a man after an alleged assault at a gas station.

The incident happened just after 4’oclock Thursday morning at the EZ Mart in Lake City.

According to the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office, a man got into an argument with someone over a fuel pump.

The argument then lead to the man assaulting and injuring the person.

The man accused of assault is seen in the photo, in front of his vehicle.

The suspect was last seen driving southbound on M-66.

If you have any information about the man, you’re encouraged to contact the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 839-4338)