Two Historic Shipwrecks Discovered at Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary

Maritime archaeologists have found two previously undiscovered shipwrecks in Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

The shipwrecks are the wooden steamer Ohio and the steel-hulled steamer Choctaw.

The two ships were located during a sanctuary-led expedition used high-resolution sonars to map the bottom of Lake Huron.

At the time, researchers were confident they had discovered the 202-foot Ohio and the 266-foot Choctaw.

The team then confirmed the vessels’ identities using underwater robots to collect photos and video of the shipwrecks.

The sanctuary is planning future expeditions to better understand, manage and interpret Ohio and Choctaw.

Sanctuary staff also plan to develop exhibits and educational materials to enable divers and the public to access and learn more about the shipwrecks.

And because the ships are preserved by Lake Huron’s cold water, the shipwrecks will be nominated for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

For more information about Ohio and Choctaw, and more details about the expedition, go to NOAA’s website.