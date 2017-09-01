Governor Declares Energy Emergency in Michigan

Governor Snyder declared a State of Energy Emergency in Michigan as a result of the nationwide effects of Hurricane Harvey.

The declaration works with an order from the EPA that waives certain requirements of the Clean Air Act relating to the sale, distribution, and use of gasoline during the summer driving season to address fuel supply emergencies.

The executive order allows the suspension of vapor pressure regulations and permits the transportation and sale of motor fuels with a higher pressure than normal across Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will coordinate enforcement of the order in cooperation with a variety of state agencies, including Michigan Agency for Energy, the MDEQ, and the MSP.

The order takes immediate effect and lasts until September 15th, if it not rescinded before.