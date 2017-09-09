City of Cadillac Receives Ownership, Grant, to Address Clean Up of Former Industrial Site

After being destroyed by a fire several years ago, the former Mitchell-Bentley industrial site has sat as en eye sore in Cadillac.

But now thanks to the assistance of several local companies and a grant from state agencies – city officials say clean up efforts are finally able to begin.

That fire broke out at the historic Cobbs and Mitchell factory located off of Wright Street and just a mile from downtown, in October of 2013.

Crews worked for nearly a week fighting that blaze, and has the debris was smoldering, efforts to clean the site up were already underway.

But those initial efforts weren’t enough, the owners of the site were cited in 2014 for not having the site cleaned up at the time.

Since that time the city of Cadillac has been exploring other avenues to clean up the site.

Now the City of Cadillac Brownfield Redevelopment Authority has been awarded a $40,000 grant from the MDEQ to help with the future redevelopment of the former Mitchell-Bentley industrial site.

Additionally, a lien valued over $350,000 has been released by the MDEQ on the property to aid in its redevelopment.

Over a year ago collaborative work began on implementing strategies to get it cleaned-up; a very important priority for our community.

Less than one-year ago, the City received ownership of the property, and through the collaboration with the Industrial Fund, has met two major milestones; getting the lien released and securing funding for environmental testing.

Both milestones are critical in making it possible for future redevelopment of the site.

The City says they extremely appreciative for all of the efforts and assistance from the Industrial Fund, and especially Avon Protection and Wolverine Power Cooperative for their leadership in helping to reach the milestones.

There is still a lot of work ahead, however the collaboration between the City, Industrial Fund, and MDEQ will aid in keeping the process moving forward.

The city says that it is possibly that physical clean-up of the site may start sometime this year, or early next year, pending the analyses that are underway.