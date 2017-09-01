One Killed in Crash Involving Semi

One person was killed in a car crash in Mason County early Friday afternoon.

The accident happened on US-10 near Stiles Road in Mason County’s Amber Township shortly before 1 in the afternoon.

That’s where emergency crews were called to a two vehicle crash involving a semi.

On scene first responders found a pickup truck that had crashed into the back of semi that was stopped for a red light.

Preliminary findings say that the driver of the pickup never tried to brake before the impact.

The pickup driver was killed in the crashed.

Due to several recent crashes along US-10, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office had increased patrols in the area and deputies were on scene of the accident within three minutes.

Names are being withheld at this time and the accident remains under investigation.