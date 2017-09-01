Grand Traverse County Man Accused of CSC with Minor

POSTED September 1, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

A Grand Traverse County man has been arrested for alleged criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

On Thursday Grand Traverse County Deputies were called to a home in Acme Township.

That’s where the suspect, a 24-year-old man from Williamsburg is alleged to have inappropriately touched and taken photos of the 14-year-old victim.

The suspect is said to have been stating the night as a guest in the home where the 14-year-old lives.

The incident allegedly happened during the early morning hours.

A report is being filed with the county prosector – where detectives have requested charges of CSC Second Degree, manufacturing child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

The incident remains under investigation.

