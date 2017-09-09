Deputies Identify Suspect from Produce Stand Theft

POSTED September 1, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

The Leelanau County Sheriff is thanking the public for their help finding a man accused of stealing cash from a produce stand.

On Thursday deputies were called to a theft complaint at a produce stand on East Alper’s Road near North Eagle Highway.

The suspect was allegedly caught on surveillance video coming into the stand and forcibly opening a locked cash box and taking the money inside.

After sharing the video through social media and through news agencies the Leelanau County Sheriff received a credible tip of the man’s identity on Friday.

Deputies located and interviewed the man, who allegedly confessed to the thefts.

A report is being sent to the county prosecutor for review.

The sheriff’s office is thanking the public for their help identifying the suspect.

