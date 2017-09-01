Cadillac Innovation High School Opening

Cadillac Innovation High School is giving an old school a new beginning. Cooley High school located on Granite Street in Cadillac has been relocated to the 100 wing of Baker College Cadillac on 13th Street. With that move comes a new name and new opportunities.

The school is for students that a traditional school path didn’t work for, are behind on credits or those that lost incentive to graduate. A creative and flexible format can allow a student to graduate on time.

Students also have the option to attend the Career Tech Center or if college bound be exposed to higher education environment thanks to Baker College.

The move also brings creature comforts like new desks and chairs and even a better working climate control system, but those are just an extra bonus to many students.

When the high school opens its doors for the first day of school it is expected to have 125 students in attendance.