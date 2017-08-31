Two Arrested on Drug Charges During Traffic Stop in Roscommon County

Two men were arrested during a traffic stop in Roscommon County.

According to the Michigan State Police, on Wednesday, Troopers stopped a vehicle on I-75 near M-223 for speeding.

After a road side investigation, Troopers arrested the 24 year old driver from Center Line for possession with the intent to deliver crack cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, driving without a license and speeding.

The 21 year old passenger from Royal Oak was also arrested for possession with the intent to deliver crack cocaine and littering.

Both were lodged in the Roscommon County Jail.