Two Arrested on Drug Charges During Traffic Stop in Roscommon County

POSTED August 31, 2017 BY Remington Hernandez

Two men were arrested during a traffic stop in Roscommon County.

According to the Michigan State Police, on Wednesday, Troopers stopped a vehicle on I-75 near M-223 for speeding.

After a road side investigation, Troopers arrested the  24 year old driver from Center Line for possession with the intent to deliver crack cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, driving without a license and speeding.

The 21 year old passenger from Royal Oak was also arrested for possession with the intent to deliver crack cocaine and littering.

Both were lodged in the Roscommon County Jail.

Like us on Facebook!


“Like” our page to keep up with the latest local news, access exclusive content, participate in contests and much more!