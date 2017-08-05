Woman Arrested In Connection With Manton Motel Explosion

A woman has been arrested on drug related charges during the investigation of an explosion at a local motel.

That explosion happened at the Green Mill Motel in Manton on May 17th.

Authorities were called to that location for the report of an explosion and a fire at approximately 4 in the morning.

The MSP Fire Marshall found that the explosion was consistent with a butane hash oil lab. Several of the chemicals, components, and equipment were allegedly found in the motel room where a woman and her children lived.

Three people were injured in the explosion – 37-year-old Amanda Skardous and her two sons, a 13-year-old and an 11-year-old.

All three were injured in the blast, and the two children remain in medical care.

However Skardous was released from the hospital and arrested by the Traverse Narcotics Team on a six count felony warrant.

The charges include two counts of delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance – marijuana, one count of maintaining a drug house, two counts of child abuse, and one count of lying to a officer.