Two Arrested After Lengthy Police Chase Through Isabella and Clare Counties

Two people are behind bars after leading police on a chase in Isabella County.

Just before 3 O’clock Wednesday afternoon, the Shepherd Police Department attempted to stop a car near US-127 and Blanchard Road because of an alleged retail fraud from a Mt. Pleasant department store.

The driver did not stop and led police on an approximately 35-mile chase.

Stop sticks were deployed by the Clare County Sheriff’s Department which led to the driver eventually stopping on Clare Avenue, north of Mannsiding Road.

A 33-year-old Harrison woman and 27-year-old Harrison woman were taken into custody, and stolen merchandise was recovered.

The two are currently lodged in the Isabella County Jail on multiple charges.

The suspects names are being withheld pending arraignment.