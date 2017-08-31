New Details Released in Suicide Death of Grand Traverse County Inmate

We have an update to a story we first told you about last month.

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office has released more details on the death of an inmate at their jail.

On Friday July 18th, at around 2:17 in the afternoon, Alan Halloway was arrested by the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office and the Traverse City Police Department in Grawn on charges of attempted murder after shooting a man in Traverse City earlier that day.

While in custody, Halloway told Grand Traverse Deputies that he had taken 20 Valium pills prior to being arrested.

Deputies took Halloway to Munson Medical Center for evaluation, where Munson staff evaluated Halloway and released him back into custody. Halloway was then taken to the Grand Traverse Jail shortly before 6:00 that evening.

Upon arrival at the jail, Halloway was booked and placed in an observation cell due to the risk of suicide.

A call to Community Mental Health was placed to evaluate Halloway, and on July 19th at 11:15am, the suicide watch of Halloway was cancelled by Community Mental Health.

Halloway was later relocated to a single cell due to his Officer Caution status.

On July 21st, just after 9PM, Halloway received his medication.

Approximately 1 minute and 24 seconds after the correction officers walked away from Halloway’s cell, he fashioned a noose around a hinge and hung himself.

Halloway was found by Correctional Staff at approximately 12:07, just hours after.

Correctional Staff immediately began life saving efforts and EMS was called to assist, but Halloway was pronounced dead at the jail.

After the suicide, the Sheriff’s Office contacted the Traverse City Police Department to investigate.

Shortly after the investigation began, the Sheriff’s Office Administration and City Police Administration agreed that the investigation would be turned over to the Michigan State Police.

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office also requested a special investigation into the suicide by the Michigan Sheriff’s Association Mission Team.

The MSA Mission Investigation revealed that Halloway committed suicide in a calculated way that best assured his success.

During the Mission Investigation, one of the corrections officers on duty at the time of Halloway’s suicide resigned, and after the investigation, another was separated from employment with the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to review the investigation and will address any concerns that may arise surrounding the suicide.

The Mission Investigation has also been provided to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor for review of any potential statutory violations.