Statewide M-STEP Scores Show Gains in Most Grades

Statewide M-STEP scores this year show mathematics and social studies proficiency gains in eight of nine grades tested, and 11th grade SAT scores also showed improvement, the Michigan Department of Education reports.

Mathematics scores increased in all but grade 4, by 2.6 percentage points in 2016. Social studies scores increased in grades 5, 8 and 11.

English language arts scores increased in three of six grades last year, but student proficiency scores in 2017 decreased in all but Grade 5.

The State Superintendent said its important for schools and districts – with the help of their intermediate school districts – to carefully examine these scores and other data to look for paths to improvement.

Two years ago, Michigan identified early literacy gaps as a focus area for policy and program support for learners, and established a set of initial support mechanisms to address the learning gaps. These programs have since been initiated with educators over the last 18 months.

The programs, created and funded by the legislature, support specific recommendations to ensure that all students have strong literacy skills by the end of third grade.

