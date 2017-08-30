State Agencies Call for Repair of Line 5 as New Information Shows Damage to Protective Coating

Multiple State agencies are calling for immediate repair of the pipeline running under the Straits of Mackinac.

This is after new information was released showing that there are gaps in the protective coating of Line 5.

At least one of the gaps was created during the installation of the supportive pipe anchors.

In response to the findings, the state has called for the immediate inspection of areas around every anchor on Line 5.

A report will then be sent to the DNR and DEQ of any findings from the inspections, along with copies of the video of the recent work.

Any damage to the pipeline will also need to be repaired within 30 days.

Authorities say that while there is no indication that the gaps create an immediate concern to the health and safety of the Straits, they do point to larger issues.

The Michigan Agency for Energy says the damage was not caused by mussels or other aquatic sources, but human error, and that is what causes real concern. Human error contributed to a major spill into the Kalamazoo River, also from Enbridge.

The agencies are calling for Enbridge to quickly repair the damage to the pipeline to provide the extra protection.