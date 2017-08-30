Road Project in Traverse City Starts Day After Labor Day

Once the Holiday weekend is over, drivers in Traverse City will need to plan for delays as a road project gets under way.

Starting on Tuesday MDOT plans to invest $1.2 million to resurface two miles of US-31/M-72.

The work will be from east of Garfield Avenue to west of 3 Mile Road.

The project also includes joint repairs, curb and gutter repairs, and sidewalk ramp upgrades.

The work will require multiple lane closures with traffic shifts, but MDOT says they will keep one lane open in each direction at all times.

The resurfacing project begins on Tuesday and is expected to wrap up by November 10th.