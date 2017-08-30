Meth Lab Discovered at Manistee County Park

MSP Troopers were called to dismantle a meth lab in a Manistee County.

On Wednesday MSP Troopers were on patrol when the saw an suspicious vehicle in the Kaleva Village Park.

When they went to investigate the troopers say they found many of the items commonly used to make meth.

They contacted SSCENT detectives for assistance, who, along with TNT, responded to the scene and confirmed that this was a meth lab in the vehicle.

The specially trained personnel then dismantled the lab.

At this time no arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.