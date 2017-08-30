Montmorency Police Investigating Break-In at Vienna Business

POSTED August 30, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

Police in Montmorency County are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect from a break-in.

0830JOC - PhotosBE1The break-in happened at the Big Bear Trading Post in Vienna on Wednesday.

According to the Montmorency County Sheriff – the person seen in these surveillance photos broke into the store early in the morning.

0830JOC - PhotosBE3The security cameras caught these images of the suspect and the Sheriff’s Office os looking for help to identify them.

Anyone with information that can help the investigation is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 989.785.4238 ext. 21.

