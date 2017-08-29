Mesick Veteran Awarded the Purple Heart

Congressman John Moolenaar awarded the Purple Heart medal to Ronnie Monroe a native of Mesick.

The Ceremony was held at the Amvets Post 120 in Mesick in order to properly award Monroe for his actions during the Vietnam War.

Alongside the Purple heart Monroe was given several other medals including an Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Commemoration Pin in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

Monroe was given the purple heart for assisting other soldiers during battle and getting hit by shrapnel in his back. This led to his treatment and an Honorable Discharge without having received the proper awards.

When Congressman Moolenaar learned of this he set everything in motion to ensure Monroe was awarded properly.

This ceremony is part of Moolenaar’s mission to make sure every veteran gets honored for their service to our country.