Domino’s and Ford Partner to Test Driverless Driver Vehicles

Would you go outside to accept your pizza if it was delivered by a driverless car?

That’s a question that Domino’s is trying to answer, and they’re looking for the answer here in Michigan.

Over the next few weeks Domino’s customers in the Ann Arbor area will have the opportunity to receive their order from an autonomous research vehicle.

Now the current vehicle won’t be totally on its own, it still will have a driver inside as well as researchers.

Domino’s is more curious about the overall experience on the customer’s end, rather than the technology of the driverless vehicle.

But doesn’t mean they’re not using autonomous vehicles – Domino’s partnered with Ford and they are using Ford’s Autonomous Research Vehicles.

They have been outfitted with custom containers in the back for the pizza.

Domino’s is curious how customers will react to having to come outside to get their food. As well as if there is any difference to parking in the driveway or on the curb.

Results from this testing is being used by both companies as a way to understand how people react to self-driving vehicles.