Text Alerts Available for 2017 Mackinac Bridge Walk

To help keep people informed during this year’s Mackinac Bridge Walk – you can now sign up for text alerts from the Mackinac Bridge Authority.

In partnership with the Mackinac County 911/Emergency Management – this year you can sign up for text updates during the annual bridge walk.

Mackinac County 911 will send updates and information from the MBA to mobile phones using their RAVE Alert System.

The alerts will focus on event schedule reminders, traffic notifications, weather updates, and emergency notifications.

With the changes to this year’s walk, the MBA says they are trying to reach as many people as possible.

There is no cost to receive the updates unless you have a mobile coverage plan that includes texting fees.

To receive the texts users will send mackinacbridgewalk2017, all one word, to the number 67283.

If done correctly you’ll receive a reply that says “Welcome to the Mackinac Bridge Walk 2017 text alerting system”.

The system will automatically stop on September 5th.

Every year, between 30,000 and 60,000 people from several states and countries come to the Mackinac Bridge for the Annual Bridge Walk, which has taken place since 1958, the year after the bridge opened to traffic.