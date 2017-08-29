Driver Arrested after Leading Police on Chase Across County Lines

A Ludington man was arrested after leading police on a chase in Kalkaska County.

On Monday at approximately 11:05pm the Kalkaska Department of Public Safety

stopped a Chevrolet HHR near the intersection of Court St and Lynn St in the Village of Kalkaska.

The stop was made on the suspect vehicle after an officer reported seeing the driver speeding and driving carelessly.

As the Officer approached the vehicle, the driver, who was the only occupant of the

vehicle, said something to the officer and then fled the traffic stop leading KDPS on a high speed pursuit weaving through the residential area streets.

The chase continued onto County Road 612 where other units attempted to stop the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle continued to speed away from the Village of Kalkaska on County Road 612 then north bound on Wheeler Lake Rd.

Near the intersection of Wood Rd and Priest Road in Antrim County, police say the driver lost control and left the roadway. He then continued to attempt to lose police by driving along the powerline easements and two tracks.

The vehicle eventually stopped from a broken tie rod and the driver abandoned it in a field and fled the scene.

While officers searched the immediate area for the suspect they talked to the occupants of a vehicle attempting to leave a nearby camp site.

The suspect driver was located inside the trunk of that car and was taken into custody without any further incident.

The driver, a 21-year-old man from Ludington was arrested on charges of fleeing a police officer, third degree, driving on a suspended license, and unlawful use of a registration or title.

He was further charged as a Habitual Offender – Third Offense.

He will be arraigned on Wednesday.