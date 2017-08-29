Coast Guard Aircrew from Traverse City Air Station Assisting with Hurricane Harvey Rescue Efforts

Air Crews from the Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City have deployed along with many of their peers from across the county to assist with the rescue efforts in Texas.

Hurricane Harvey slammed into Texas this weekend, dropping record setting rain levels and flooding thousands of homes.

To help with the rescue efforts, the Coast Guard has been sending air crews from across the country to assist the teams in Texas.

And on Monday two pilots and five aircrew left Traverse City to join up with two Dolphin Helicopters and their crews from the seasonal Air Facility in Illinois.

As of Tuesday more than 20 helicopters and 200 air crew personnel have been deployed from stations as far away as Sitka, Alaska, to help with the recovery efforts.

While the crews are in Houston, the Air Station in Traverse City is still standing vigilant over the Great Lakes and stands ready to respond to any and all emergencies here at home.

And if you would like to help support aid efforts in Texas, the Red Cross has set up a donation page available here.