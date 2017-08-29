Welfare Check Leads to Car Chase, Man’s Arrest

A call for a welfare check lead to a police chase and a man’s arrest in Leelanau County.

Shortly before 11am on Monday Leelanau County Deputies were called to a home on East Donner Road to check on a 26-year-old man.

The man had allegedly came into his work earlier that morning saying he was going home and going to take his own life.

On arrival deputies found that the man had just left in a yellow Ford Ranger.

A be on the lookout was broadcast and a Traverse City Police Officer located the truck on Bay Street.

But when the officer tried to pull the truck over the driver took off, leading the officer on a chase that went through the Slab Town neighborhood, then west on Front Street to Cedar Run Road.

As the chase approached the city limits a Leelanau County Deputy took over as the lead vehicle in pursuit.

The man continued to flee from law enforcement, reaching speeds of 85mph on Cedar Run Road.

Finally around Cedar Lake Road in Long Lake Township the man pulled over and gave up.

He was taken in custody by deputies and city police.

Inside the truck deputies say they found a handgun that the man had just purchased four days prior.

After the man was taken into custody he was taken to Munson for a mental evaluation.

The Traverse City Police Department will submit reports to the County Prosecutor about charges for the car chase.

The sheriff’s office and the city police are thankful that the officers involved were able to bring this dangerous situation to a peaceful conclusion.