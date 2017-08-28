In Effort to Combat CWD, DNR Limits Importation of Deer Parts from Out of State

Hunters headed out of state this year will want to keep in mind that the regulations have changed about what can be brought into Michigan.

Hunters who take a deer or other animals such as moose or elk from any other state or Canadian province can only bring certain parts of the animals back into the state.

This is being done to help combat the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease – however the DNR wants hunters to know that the new regulations apply to ALL locations outside of Michigan – not just the areas with CWD.

In April of 2015 CWD was found in a free-range white tailed deer that was killed in Ingham County – marking the first time the disease had been found in a free-range animal in Michigan.

Since the discovery of that first animal, the DNR has sampled over 13,000 deer from around the state and a total of nine animals have tested positive for CWD.

The parts that can be brought back include hides, deboned meat, antlers, and finished taxidermy products.