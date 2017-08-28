Kayakers Rescued from Straits of Mackinac

Two kayakers were rescued from the Straits of Mackinac after their kayaks sank.

At approximately 7:30 Sunday evening crews pulled the two kayakers from the water near the Mackinac Bridge.

The two kayakers, who were not identified, were spotted adrift in the water as their kayaks had gone under the waves.

The freighter Calumet, who recently had her own issues after running aground in the St Marys River, turned around and remained on scene keeping an eye on the two until help could arrive.

A Star Line Ferry also diverted from its run and acted as a lookout while standing by to assist.

The Coast Guard and Mackinac Marine Rescue arrived on scene and rescued the two kayakers.

They were taken to shore and are said to be doing ok.

Officials would like to remind everyone of the dangers and rapidly changing conditions that can happen in the Straits.