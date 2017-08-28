Petoskey DPS Asks for Help Identifying Suspect

Police in Petoskey are looking for your help to identify a man who may have used a stolen ATM card.

On Friday the Petoskey DPS released these surveillance photos showing a man using an ATM.

The DPS says the man is suspected of using an ATM card that was stolen out of a vehicle in Petoskey.

The DPS says they’ve been seeing an increase in the number of thefts from vehicles in Petoskey. They ask that everyone remember to lock their vehicles at night and not to leave any valuables inside.

And anyone who can help identify the man is asked to contact the Petoskey DPS.