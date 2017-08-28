Two Arrested After Manistee County Crash

Two people were arrested and another was injured after a crash in Manistee County.

That accident happened on Saturday on M-115 near Viaduct Road in Manistee County’s Cleon Township.

That’s where MSP troopers say two vehicles were westbound when one attempted to pass the other.

But when they tried to pass, the vehicles collided.

One of the vehicles left the road and overturned as it went into the ditch while the other went off the road and hit a tree.

Troopers say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The driver of one of the vehicles was arrested for operating while intoxicated with a high BAC.

A passenger was found to have allegedly hid marijuana in a nearby wooded area. Troopers recovered the marijuana and the passenger was arrested for possession of the drug.

And the driver and only occupant of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.