Motorcyclist Injured in Hit and Run Crash

A man was seriously injured in a hit and run accident Friday.

According to the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle driven by 34 year-old Aaron Kinnie, was east bound on M-88 when it hit a pickup traveling south on Johnson Rd.

The pickup didn’t stop at the stop sign and continued south on Johnson Rd.

The pickup was described as full size, red or dark in color, or possibly black and was last seen traveling south on Johnson Rd. towards US-131.

Kinnie was transported by ambulance to Munson Hospital for life-threatening injuries to the head.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

As of Monday morning, Kinnie was listed stable but critical condition.

The Sheriff’s office says a suspect has been found and the investigation is

continuing.

The suspect’s name is being withheld while the investigation continues.