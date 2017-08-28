Man Killed in Wexford County Hit and Run Crash

Police in Wexford County are investigating a hit and run killed a man.

At around 9 o’clock Saturday night, deputies responded to W. Mesick Ave., just west of S. Alvin St. in Mesick for the report of a hit and run.

When deputies arrived on scene, they learned that a vehicle was driving west bound when it hit a man that was getting out of his car.

The vehicle didn’t stop after the accident.

The victim, 47-year-old Keith Jay Taylor of Midland, was taken to Munson in Traverse City where he died of his injuries.

The vehicle that hit the man was described as an SUV, dark in color, or a white sedan.

If anyone has information on the accident, you’re encouraged to call the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office.