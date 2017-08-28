Person of the Week: Todd Golnick

This week’s Person Of The Week is a man that has served Northern Michigan for 35 Years.

Todd Golnick is the Chief of the Cadillac Police. This week, he’s retiring after a lengthy career in law enforcement.

Golnick started as a Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputy in 1982, and joined the Cadillac Police Department in 1992.

He was named chief in 2015 and has served in that position since.

Now that he’s retiring, Chief Golnick says he’s made a lot of memories.

For keeping northern Michigan safe, Todd Golnick is this week’s Person of the Week.

